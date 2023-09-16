Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.