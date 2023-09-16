Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.50. Rand Capital shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 919 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 90.12% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

