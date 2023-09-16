Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.50. Rand Capital shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 919 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rand Capital
Rand Capital Price Performance
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 90.12% and a return on equity of 6.04%.
Rand Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 41.15%.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.