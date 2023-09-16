Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

