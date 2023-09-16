Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.