Raymond James Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$56.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.