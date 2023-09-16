RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.24

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.24 and traded as low as $14.24. RE/MAX shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 3,748,956 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $262.16 million, a P/E ratio of -240.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,533.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

