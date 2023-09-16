Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

NYSE:O opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $53.98 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

