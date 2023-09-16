Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.