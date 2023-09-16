Redburn Partners Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Redburn Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $554.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.14.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $530.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.91. MSCI has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $23,528,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

