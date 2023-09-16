Redburn Partners Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Buy

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

