Redburn Partners Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to “Buy”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $6,005,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

