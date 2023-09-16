Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,259,074 shares in the company, valued at $132,708,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 178,411 shares of company stock worth $615,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

