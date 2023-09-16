Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.02. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 3,002 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regis Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

