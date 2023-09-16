ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.74 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 80,228 shares.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.14 million, a PE ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.74.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider John Hawkins acquired 52,332 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,709.88 ($5,893.98). 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.