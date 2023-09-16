Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.35 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.92% from the company’s previous close.
RSSS stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.65.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Research Solutions had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
