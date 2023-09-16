Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.35 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.92% from the company’s previous close.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

RSSS stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.65.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Research Solutions had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Research Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.