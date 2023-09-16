Reviewing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Risk & Volatility

American Rebel has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $8.45 million 0.06 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.96 $401.10 million $2.32 24.66

This table compares American Rebel and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% Crane NXT 5.79% 21.39% 9.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Rebel and Crane NXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Rebel presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,636.04%. Crane NXT has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given American Rebel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Summary

Crane NXT beats American Rebel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.