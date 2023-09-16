Reviewing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 2 1 6 0 2.44 Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 18.77% 3.23% 1.98% Orion Office REIT -47.30% -9.98% -6.17%

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Cousins Properties pays out 129.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.53 $166.79 million $0.99 22.98 Orion Office REIT $204.28 million 1.51 -$97.49 million ($1.71) -3.19

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Orion Office REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

