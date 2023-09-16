Reviewing Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF) & Its Competitors

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Midstream” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Koninklijke Vopak to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 96.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Vopak and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Vopak Competitors 37 805 1555 37 2.65

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies have a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Vopak has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak Competitors 12.88% 12.51% 4.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A 15.11 Koninklijke Vopak Competitors $11.57 billion $1.10 billion 17.83

Koninklijke Vopak’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak competitors beat Koninklijke Vopak on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

