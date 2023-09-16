Reviewing TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) & ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

96.8% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 2 6 3 0 2.09 TechnoPro 0 0 0 0 N/A

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than TechnoPro.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.58% 15.66% 4.35% TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $19.83 billion 0.19 $373.80 million $5.88 12.75 TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than TechnoPro.

ManpowerGroup beats TechnoPro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical. It also offers technical services in the fields of construction, civil engineering, and facilities comprising construction management of buildings, civil engineering projects, facilities, etc.; measurement, surveying, and 3D data creation using drones; strength and failure diagnosis of infrastructure and buildings in narrow, dark, and dangerous places using drones; use of digital technology, such as BIM/CIM; and seismic surveying, as well as production plant and architecture construction services. In addition, the company engages in offshore development; specialized placement business for engineers; search-based executive search business; assessment, inspection, design, and supervision of buildings; and software development. Further, it provides technical staffing; employment services for people with disabilities; education and training services in technical areas; recruitment process outsourcing; and engineering consultancy and offshore development services. The company was formerly known as Prompt Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

