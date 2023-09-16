Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) vs. Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Snap One -1.83% 3.24% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Snap One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 30.95 Snap One $1.08 billion 0.60 -$8.63 million ($0.25) -34.04

This table compares Rexel and Snap One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rexel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One. Snap One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rexel and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 2 1 0 2.33 Snap One 0 2 1 0 2.33

Snap One has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than Rexel.

Summary

Snap One beats Rexel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a cloud-based remote management and monitoring solution; OvrC Connect, a software that provides end consumers with the ability to manage their systems and resolve common problems independently; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

