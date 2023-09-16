Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.81

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.81 and traded as low as C$32.14. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$32.74, with a volume of 5,821 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

