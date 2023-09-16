Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Shares of PWR opened at $199.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

