Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares trading hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Trading Up 66.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Rockwell Diamonds
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Diamonds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.