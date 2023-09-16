Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROST opened at $118.17 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

