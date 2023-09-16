Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s current price.
DFLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
