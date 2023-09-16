Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s current price.

DFLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

DFLI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.73. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

