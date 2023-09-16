Roth Mkm Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $13.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JYNT

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Joint has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Joint had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Joint will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,466,560 shares in the company, valued at $33,105,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 846,952 shares of company stock worth $8,682,663. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Joint by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,649,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.