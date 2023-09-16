Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.75

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $21.41. Saputo shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 819 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

