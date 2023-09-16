Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.45

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.45 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40.55 ($0.51). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 40.55 ($0.51), with a volume of 948,668 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.45. The company has a market cap of £198.33 million, a P/E ratio of 337.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Further Reading

