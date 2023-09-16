Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

