Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

SMTC stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after buying an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 1,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after buying an additional 1,097,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

