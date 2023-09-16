Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Grows By 20.4%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 201,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 29.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 221.30% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

