Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Drops By 28.2%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEAEW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

