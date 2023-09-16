Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Drops By 19.6%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.04 on Friday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,279.43%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
