S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $388.26 on Thursday. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

