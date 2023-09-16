Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) vs. ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Head-To-Head Survey

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $607.50 million 1.80 $99.90 million N/A N/A ATN International $725.74 million 0.73 -$5.64 million ($0.90) -37.84

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spirent Communications and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A ATN International -1.24% -1.05% -0.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ATN International pays out -93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ATN International beats Spirent Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and proactive security validation; and offers Ethernet/IP performance testing solutions, as well as provides navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

