Stifel Nicolaus Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$104.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$96.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

