StockNews.com Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Hold

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

WTRG opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

