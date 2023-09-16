Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synchronoss Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Further Reading

