Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
