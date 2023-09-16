Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

