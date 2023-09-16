The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

