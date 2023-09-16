The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Neutral

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 442 ($5.53) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

