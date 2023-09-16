The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.12

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $8.01. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 3,251 shares traded.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

