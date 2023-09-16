The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.12

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $8.01. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 3,251 shares traded.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
