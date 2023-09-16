Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average is $189.73. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.