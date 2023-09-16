Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,219 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $240.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

