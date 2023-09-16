Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 96,206 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

