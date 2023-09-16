Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.56 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

