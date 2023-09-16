Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

