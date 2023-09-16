Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.39 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

