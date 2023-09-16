Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,162 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

