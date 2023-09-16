Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,627 shares of company stock worth $6,204,371. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.70, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.