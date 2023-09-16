Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMT stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.06.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
